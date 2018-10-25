Quavaris Crouch receives AAG jersey, visiting Florida State on Friday

From touchdowns to a 3,000-yard season to dropping the quarterback in the backfield on a blitz, Harding University High School (Charlotte, N.C.) athlete Quavaris Crouch never takes credit for anything he does.

“It’s God who gave me the ability,” said Crouch, who is ranked No. 13 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. “I’ve gotta give him the credit.”

On Thursday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey, Crouch stayed true to form.

“It’s an honor, and I have to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ first,” Crouch said. “I wouldn’t be here without him, so that’s gotta be first. I’m just staying humble. Things like this hit me later and I look back and say, ‘Man that was big!”

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Crouch has only played in one game this season due to a severe ankle injury, but had enough production during his junior year – 3,246 rushing yards, 51 tackles and 14 sacks – for two seasons.

The popular question is where will Crouch end up?

He’ll head out to Florida State for an official visit tomorrow and has lined up to Michigan, Clemson, Alabama and Southern Cal lined up through December.

“I really like Michigan and Clemson but I’m not gonna say they lead because I haven’t taken all of my visits,” Crouch said. “I’m gonna go on the visits and weigh things out after that. I want to go where God wants me to be. I’ll know soon, but, for now, I’m just gonna enjoy getting my jersey.”

