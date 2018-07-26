ALL-USA Girls Golfer of the Year Rachel Heck named to U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team

St. Agnes Academy (Memphis) golfer Rachel Heck on Wednesday was named to the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team.

Heck, a junior who has committed to Stanford, repeated as the All-USA Player of the Year and TSSAA Division II-AA state champion last year. She will be one of six American girls who will compete in the two-day match against their European counterparts Sept. 24-25 at Disneyland Paris.

Heck was the youngest participant at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open; at 15 years old, she tied for 33rd place at 2-over par. In October, she was named Player of the Year by the American Junior Golf Association.

