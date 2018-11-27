Ray Leach rushes for 1,645 yards and 25 touchdowns in November

Note: All stats in this article are according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

It was a loss, and not the result Ray Leach would hope for, but the Batavia High School (N.Y.) running back put an exclamation mark on his wild season and incredible November.

Leach rushed for 410 yards on 30 carries in the championship game. In all, he accumulated 480 total yards and five touchdowns.

It’s the third game in a row he’s exceeded the 400-yard rushing mark.

MORE: Full championship game recap from Democrat & Chronicle

But this game was right on par with the lofty standards he set for himself in November.

In the first game of the month, Leach put together a 344-yard, six-touchdown showing.

He trivialized this performance with a 417-yard, eight-touchdown game on Nov. 10. The following week, Leach scored eight more touchdowns as he rushed for 474 yards and set the state record for all-purpose yards with a 20-yard interception return.

Over four games in November, Leach racked up 1,645 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.

He has etched himself at or near the top of the Section V and New York high school record book all over the rushing and scoring pages.

MORE: See the records at the Democrat & Chronicle

This month is even more impressive — if possible — when remembering that Leach was stabbed on Aug. 4 and suffered lacerations, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

Yet he returned to the field less than a month later and scored two touchdowns in that game.

Though Leach couldn’t end his high school career with a championship win, opposing schools will be able to breathe easier knowing they won’t face him again.

And that’s something that they haven’t been able to do for a moment with him on the field: catch their breath.