Teen arrested in stabbing of New York football star

A suspect is in custody in relation to a stabbing incident that left Batavia High School football player Ray Leach, 17, with multiple lacerations according to a police statement Sunday.

Antwan L. Odom, 18, was arraigned in Batavia City Court and was remanded to the Genesee County Jail. He is being charged with attempted first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. Batavia police could not confirm whether they are currently teammates but said they had been on the same team in the past.

Police say they responded Saturday to the Ross Street area in Batavia and found Leach wounded inside a house. Leach was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was treated. He was recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at home Sunday.

Police say that Odom was apprehended at his residence after other people at the scene of the stabbing identified him. He was taken into custody without incident and will appear in court at a later date.

Leach was the MVP of the Section V Class B finals in 2017.

Leach helped the Blue Devils win sectional titles in 2015 and 2016 and to the cusp of a fourth straight title in 2017. He gained 1,563 all-purpose yards and scored 18 touchdowns last season, and he holds the school record for most touchdowns in a game.

“He definitely has a talent,” Batavia coach Brennan Briggs said of Leach, who was named to the Democrat and Chronicle’s All-Greater Rochester team in 2016 and 2017.“He can get into open spaces and into the end zone.’’

Leach’s sister Whitney posted on Facebook that her brother was stabbed multiple times in his back, abdomen and in each leg as well as sustaining other cuts.

