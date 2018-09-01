Less than a month after being stabbed, N.Y. football player scores two TDs in win

USA Today Sports

Photo: Carlos Ortiz, Democrat and Chronicle

Ray Leach, the two-time all-state and All-Greater Rochester running back/linebacker, returned to the lineup on Friday to help push the Batavia Blue Devils past the Hornell Red Raiders 48-14

After having a 52-yard touchdown called back by a penalty, Leach scored on a 3-yard run to give Batavia a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Blue Devils took a 21-6 lead into halftime as senior quarterback Ethan Biscaro added two rushing touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

Leach suffered lacerations after a stabbing incident Aug. 4 in Batavia. Former Blue Devils teammate Antwan Odom, who also played basketball at Batavia, was charged with two felonies in connection with the incident.

