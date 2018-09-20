RB Marqui Johnson obtains temporary restraining order to play football

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s executive director said that Scottsdale Saguaro senior running back Marqui Johnson has obtained a temporary restraining order to play Friday night when the five-time defending state champion Sabercats play Phoenix Arcadia.

Johnson received the order late Monday through the Maricopa County Superior Court, AIA Executive Director David Hines said.

“With the information that the judge had, he did not think that Marqui was recruited to Saguaro,” Hines said in a text.

Hines said in a text he did not know how long the restraining order is for. However, Ronald Johnson, Marqui’s dad, said the judge’s order is for the length of the season. The elder Johnson texted to azcentral sports a screen shot of a passage from the order that states, “The AIA shall not bar him from participating on the varsity football team at Saguaro High School for the remainder of the 2018 football season.”

Hines said the AIA Executive Board was meeting Tuesday to see what steps to take. The AIA could appeal the judge’s decision. He said the AIA could act “fairly soon.”

“There are some things in the rules that the schools would have to determine their course of action to what they’re going to do,” Hines said. “We’re dealing with judges that may have limited information and they have to go on the information they receive.”

Johnson, who transferred this summer from Scottsdale Chaparral, was denied eligibility this season by the AIA because of the prior-contact rule.

A former Chaparral assistant football coach joined the Saguaro staff before Johnson transferred.

