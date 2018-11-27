Four-star New York running back Seven McGee recommits to Oregon

Four-star athlete Seven McGee saddened many Oregon fans when he backed off his commitment to the Ducks on Sept. 24.

However, the East High (Rochester, N.Y.) standout and No. 2 running back in the 2021 class delivered them some good news overnight when he announced his recommitment to Oregon on his Twitter page.

“I know I’m young, but I’m done listening to what other people think or what they have to say. I know where home is and I know where I want to spend my college career, I love Oregon,” McGee said in a tweet posted after 1 a.m.

“But it’s not just Oregon, it’s the coaches, they just don’t want to see you do well as a player, but help you grow as a man and I’m sorry for decommitting. It didn’t even feel right. Oregon has always been a dream and I won’t let it slip away. With all this being said, I would like to announce I’m recommitting to the University of Oregon.”

The No. 51 prospect in 2021 was Oregon’s first commitment in that class when he announced his pledge in April while still living in California. However, once he returned to his hometown of Rochester, the outside voices began to eat at the talented sophomore.

“A lot of people kept asking me, ‘Why did you commit so early? Why did you do this? Why did you do that?’ I felt like (Oregon) was where I wanted to go. Some people kept pressuring me and pressuring me, and I thought, ‘If I decommit, it’ll be over,'” McGee told OregonLive.com.

It took a heart-to-heart with his grandmother for McGee to realize that his heart was still with Oregon despite a long list of suitors that included Syracuse, Nebraska and the University of Southern California.

“She was telling me, ‘Do what’s best for you. It’s your life and your life decision… God put you in the situation where you’ve grown up wanting to go to your dream school and you have the opportunity to go to it. Take full advantage of your opportunity.’ There was a moment of silence, and I said, ‘You right.’ I know where home is.” McGee said to OregonLive.

Read the full article at the Democrat and Chronicle.