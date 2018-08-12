Rece Hinds wins Home Run Challenge at Perfect Game All-American Classic

Last month at the MLB All-Star Game, in Washington, D.C., Niceville (Fla.) shortstop/outfielder Rece Hinds came up just short in the High School Home Run Derby, falling to Heritage (Colleyville, Texas) star Bobby Witt Jr. in the finals.

But Sunday at Petco Park, in San Diego, Hinds was able to come through at the Perfect Game All-American Classic’s Home Run Challenge. He beat out Providence School (Jacksonville, Fla.) shortstop Tyler Callihan in the finals, in walk-off fashion:

Hinds, an LSU commit and a Second Team American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection earlier this summer, also beat out another Jacksonville-native slugger, The Bolles School’s Hunter Barco, in similar fashion in a previous round:

MLB.com currently projects Hinds as a top-10 overall pick for the 2019 MLB draft.

First pitch for the Perfect Game All-American Classic later on today is set for 8:17 p.m. Eastern, 5:17 p.m. Pacific, on MLB Network.