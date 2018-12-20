Recruit of the Week: Carver Willis, Durango

PLAYER PROFILE:

CARVER WILLIS

School: Durango

Hometown: Durango, Colo.

Height/Weight: 6-5/240 lbs

Jersey #: 75

Position: OL, DL

Graduation: 2020

Coached By: David Vogt

40 Yard Dash: 4.72

Shuttle: 4.50

Bench: 290 lbs

Squat: 510 lbs

Deadlift: 510 lbs

Vertical: 28”

Varsity Experience: 2-year starter

Academic Achievements:

3.0 GPA

FCA officer

Athletic Achievements:

2018 1 st Team All-Conference

Team All-Conference 2018 All-State (honorable mention)

Also plays varsity basketball

Coach Vogt on Carver Willis:

Aside from his athletic ability, what makes Carver an attractive recruit?

“During his freshmen year, Carver came to me and said he needed more than the workout routine we had our guys on. This is a freshman in high school telling the coach he needed more! So, we got a heavy bag and we’d come in the morning and box and work on our footwork. I think that’s just a great example and testament to who Carver is. He loves the game of football. He can’t get enough of it and wants to be the absolute best player he can be.”

“Carver is a tremendous leader. All of our younger guys gravitate towards him because he does things the right way. He’s always at the front of the line leading by example. He takes care of everybody around him and is loved by his teammates.”

What physical qualities will translate well for Carver at the next level?

“Carver’s a big kid that is super strong. He’s been in the 1000-pound club for the last two years in our strength program and is easily the strongest kid on our team. I think you couple his physical strength and athleticism with his unbelievable drive to be the best, and that’s what will translate to the next level.”

What is your message to any college program interested in Carver?

“You know what you’re going to get out of this kid. He will give you his absolute best. Carver is going to do the right thing, in and out of the classroom. He comes from a family of extremely high character and you can tell he takes pride in his daily habits and decisions.”

