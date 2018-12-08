Recruit of the Week: Quaid Williams, Lone Oak

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Quaid Williams

School: Lone Oak

Hometown: Lone Oak, Texas

Height/Weight: 6-2/200

Jersey #: 13

Position: QB

Graduation: 2020

Coached By: Luke Goode

40 Yard Dash: 4.60

Shuttle: 4.12

Bench: 235 lbs

Squat: 365 lbs

Varsity Experience: 3 years

Academic Achievements:

4.0 GPA

Ranked #3 in class

Athletic Achievements:

2016 Offensive Newcomer of the Year

2017 1 st Team All-District

Team All-District Ranked 15th Dual Threat QB in Texas

Coach Goode on Quaid Williams:

Aside from his athletic ability, what makes Quaid an attractive recruit?

“Quaid is a leader. It’s as simple as that. His teammates enjoy being around him and at the same time, they listen to what he has to say. It’s easy to follow a guy like Quaid because his coaches and teammates know that his heart and mind are always in the right place.”

“Nothing rattles him. Quaid is calm and cool in every situation. He’s an extremely intelligent young man, both on and off the field. It’s the combination of his physical talent and savvy that make him a very attractive recruit.”

What physical qualities will translate well for Quaid at the next level?

“If you pay attention to Quaid’s film, he doesn’t just look tremendously fast. You will see that he eats up a lot of lines! He’s long and athletic which makes him a much smoother runner than defenses are used to. It’s hard to prepare for a guy that can not only beat you with his arm, but also his legs. He really is the entire package. He runs well, throws well and he just understands the game the way a coach does.”

What is your message to any college program interested in Quaid?

“You aren’t going to lose on Quaid. I know recruiting can be a bit of a guessing game, at times. It’s not like that with Quaid Williams. He will make your campus better. He will make your team better. And, he’s going to do it the right way.”

