Recruit of the Week: Zavion Hamilton, Reagan

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Zavion Hamilton

School: Reagan High School

Hometown: Pfafftown, N.C.

Height | Weight: 6’0” | 190 lbs

Jersey #: 4

Position: RB

Graduation: 2019

Coached By: Josh McGee

40 Yard Dash: 4.54

Vertical: 35”

Bench: 250 lbs

Squat: 435 lbs

Deadlift: 405 lbs

Clean: 265 lbs

Varsity Experience: 2 years

NCAA ID #: 1805206520

Coach McGee on Zavion Hamilton:

Aside from his athletic ability, what makes Zavion an attractive recruit?

“Zavion is the most loyal person you’ll ever find. He loves Reagan High School and this football program more than anything. He has done and would do anything to make sure this program is as successful as it needs to be. Zavion is a program guy. He treats our football team as his family. Whatever it is we ask him to do, that’s what he does. Zavion is going to do whatever it takes to make the team better. In a time where you see more players with the “what’s in it for me” mentality, Zavion continues to put his team before himself.”

What physical qualities will translate well for Zavion at the next level?

“His size, without a doubt. He’s 6’1” 190. He looks the part as much as he plays it. Zavion is a big back and he’s got that sneaky burst that you wouldn’t expect. Zavion is a strong kid. He runs the ball with intent and he’s explosive. At the same time, Zavion is patient and understands his purpose each and every play.”

What is your message to any college program interested in Zavion?

“If you give Zavion Hamilton an opportunity, it’s going to be the best decision you’ve ever made. You’re going to get a guy that’s a really good football player. This kid can play the game. And, you’re going to get a guy that will always put your program first. Zavion will always do what’s in the best interest of the team and he will never embarrass the program, in any way. He has “can’t miss” character. Zavion is the guy that will end up being a captain of the football team and on all the leadership committees on campus. Working hard comes easy to him and so does being a leader.”

