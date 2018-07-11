Recruiting: Belleville (Mich.) football star Jalen Hunt enjoys Iowa's family feel

Without much fanfare, Jalen Hunt committed to Iowa football last week.

Nice and quiet is fine with the Belleville linebacker/running back, which is why Iowa City drew one of the state’s top prospects away from Michigan.

247Sports ranked Hunt as the No. 42nd strong side defensive end in the country and the 17th-best player in Michigan for the class of 2019.

Hunt is 6 feet 3½, 245 pounds and expected to be used at linebacker and running back for the Tigers this season.

Hunt went to Iowa City the weekend before he committed.

“My visit was great because I learned some things I didn’t know about Iowa,’’ said Hunt. “Other recruits that were committed, they spoke highly of Iowa. They don’t play there yet, but they’ve been there many times. I knew Iowa was the place when I was there. I’m not a big-time person. It wasn’t too big and it wasn’t too small. It was the perfect fit for me.”

Hunt especially liked the “family atmosphere” during his trip to college visit.

“Iowa (City) is a small town, but it has a family feel; everybody welcomes people,” said Hunt. “All the players welcome everybody in as if they are one of their own. The coaches treat you like you are their son.”

Kelvin Bell, the Iowa recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach, spotted Hunt at camps and decided he’d be a good fit.

“He might not be well-known, but at camps he has helped me out with certain things and he has helped me improve,” said Hunt.

