Recruiting Column: Yes, you have what it takes to play college ball

The college recruiting process is different for every kid wanting to play at the next level. It’s just not an exact science. From how far away from home you want to go, to scholarship dollar, to when you can get on the field, the variables that impact where you will end up are countless. And, they’re totally unique to you!

But, as unique as the recruiting process can be, there are high-level indicators, shared by most athletes, capable of getting to the collegiate level. Do you have what it takes to play in college? Answering “yes” to the following three questions would indicate that you absolutely have what it takes!

Do you start on varsity?

Seriously, if you want to play in college, you better say “yes” to this question. Whether you’ve been starting varsity for the last four years or you just became a varsity starter your senior season, this is one of the biggest indicators of an athlete moving onto the next level. Honestly, if you’re not starting at the top level your high school has to offer, there’s a slim chance you’ll ever get a shot of playing collegiately. Starting on varsity indicates:

You’ve competed at the highest level, so far in your career.

You’re playing against the best competition possible.

You’re playing on a bigger stage, with brighter lights and more pressure.

You most likely have passion for the sport you play.

You’re committed to the sport you play.

Keep in mind, college coaches are looking to fill their rosters with studs! Typically, that means they’re out watching high school varsity teams, not high school junior varsity teams or high school freshmen teams. Being a varsity starter is paramount in your recruiting process.

Are you the top player on your team?

Let’s do a quick drill. Jot down the names of the three top players on your team. Doesn’t matter who you’re playing for. It can be your varsity team, your junior varsity team or even your select/club team (in that case, make it the top five players). List ready? Now, let me ask you this, will every player you wrote on that list get the opportunity to play collegiately? I’m guessing that most of you would say “no” to this question. And, even if you answer “yes,” would player No. 4 or player No. 5 on your list go on to play in college? That answer, likely, is going to be “probably not”!

The reality of recruiting is that not every good player will get the opportunity to play in college. Whether it has to do with size, speed or lack of skills, so many talented players peak out at the high school level. The bottom line is that it takes a special talent to get through that funnel and on into college. If you want to know whether you have what it takes to play in college, you absolutely need to be one of the best players on your team.

Would your coach say you can play in college?

Ask any college coach in the country whose opinion they consider most when deciding on a recruit. The overwhelming majority would answer with, “the recruit’s current coach.” Whether it’s a high school, select or club coach, college coaches rely on the opinion of the coach closest to the athlete. So, let me ask you this, would your coach be willing to vouch for you? Would your coach be willing to help you get to the next level because he or she thinks you have what it takes? You shouldn’t even have to think about this one.

Here’s the deal, your coach’s opinion of you matters. It’s not the only opinion that matters, but it’s one of the opinions that will greatly increase your odds of playing in college. A coach that’s willing to vouch for you speaks volumes to the college coach that’s recruiting you. It’s telling of your character, your work ethic, your abilities and so much more. If you’re wondering what it’s going to take to get to the next level, take a long, hard look at the relationship you have with your current coach. Because, it will play a big role in your college recruiting experience.