Recruiting Tip: Questions to Ask College Coaches

When talking with a college coach, you need to be prepared. If you’re not, the conversation might not go as well as you hoped and since you really don’t know when that first conversation might happen, you really need to prepare yourself early in the process. As a sophomore, start preparing a list of questions you might ask a coach when he or she calls. That way, when a coach does call, you will be ready.

Believe it or not, it is perfectly fine to ask a coach questions and you should expect honest answers. Here’s some help with the kind of questions you might want to ask.

Questions about the team

What positions are you looking to fill?

Which position do you think I am best suited for?

How big is this year’s recruiting class?

Where do I rank on the list of possible recruits?

Do many freshmen actually play?

Questions about the coaches

How would you describe your coaching style?

What kind of players are you looking for?

What makes you different from other coaches in your conference?

When does your contract end? Do you plan to be here the next 4 years?

Questions about an athlete’s schedule

What does a typical weekly schedule look like?

What is the off-season schedule?

Are there any unofficial practices I need to know about?

How does the travel schedule affect my class work?

What happens if I have to miss a practice?

Questions about campus life for a student-athlete

Is tutoring available for student-athletes?

How do your players balance academics with athletics?

What is the team GPA?

If there is a conflict with academics and athletics, how is it handled?

These are just a few ideas on the kinds of questions you can and should be asking. Be sure to ask the questions that are important to you.