Recruiting Tip: Your recruiting checklist for senior year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

Does the following describe you?

  • Senior high school athlete with talent to play in college,
  • Good student and good teammate,
  • Currently no college options,
  • Not being highly recruited.

If the above does describe you, then the chances of a college coach suddenly finding you now without a lot of help is like trying to find Waldo. You’re just a face in the crowd of thousands of high school athletes and for that reason, something must change.

In last week’s article, we outlined the things a junior in high school needs to do and the things they have to do to find the right college scholarship. As a junior, there was no reason to panic, but if you’re a senior in the same situation, a little panic might be in order. In fact, a sense of urgency might actually pay big dividends. Here’s my list of things to do if you’re a senior with no college options. They are all mandatory.

  • Since you haven’t found your college, step up your efforts. Follow up with the colleges in which you have interest and explore other options.
  • Spend 30 minutes a night, 3 days a week working to find the right college.
  • Meet with your coach to review his or her assessment of your abilities.
  • Review and update your list of appropriate colleges. Maintain a Favorites List of 20-30 colleges at levels you realistically qualify for. This list should now include schools you haven’t previously considered.
  • Ask your current coach to review your list of favorite colleges and ask he or she if they would reach out to a few more.
  • Re-take the SAT or ACT if necessary. The higher your score, the more colleges you can consider.
  • Connect with the coaches at the colleges you are pursuing via email, Twitter or if necessary, pick up the phone and give them a call.
  • Keep in contact with coaches who have contacted you, or coaches at schools in which you have interest.
  • If you have financial aid needs, don’t be afraid to let coaches know that.
  • Request final transcripts to be sent to the NCAA.
  • Once you accept a scholarship offer from a school, get the college team’s suggested workout schedule and do it.

Participating in college athletics can be a life-changing experience.  Don’t give up your dream just because you haven’t been noticed yet.

