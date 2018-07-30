Recruiting Tip: Your recruiting checklist for senior year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

Does the following describe you?

Senior high school athlete with talent to play in college,

Good student and good teammate,

Currently no college options,

Not being highly recruited.

If the above does describe you, then the chances of a college coach suddenly finding you now without a lot of help is like trying to find Waldo. You’re just a face in the crowd of thousands of high school athletes and for that reason, something must change.

In last week’s article, we outlined the things a junior in high school needs to do and the things they have to do to find the right college scholarship. As a junior, there was no reason to panic, but if you’re a senior in the same situation, a little panic might be in order. In fact, a sense of urgency might actually pay big dividends. Here’s my list of things to do if you’re a senior with no college options. They are all mandatory.

Since you haven’t found your college, step up your efforts. Follow up with the colleges in which you have interest and explore other options.

Spend 30 minutes a night, 3 days a week working to find the right college.

Meet with your coach to review his or her assessment of your abilities.

Review and update your list of appropriate colleges. Maintain a Favorites List of 20-30 colleges at levels you realistically qualify for. This list should now include schools you haven’t previously considered.

Ask your current coach to review your list of favorite colleges and ask he or she if they would reach out to a few more.

Re-take the SAT or ACT if necessary. The higher your score, the more colleges you can consider.

Connect with the coaches at the colleges you are pursuing via email, Twitter or if necessary, pick up the phone and give them a call.

Keep in contact with coaches who have contacted you, or coaches at schools in which you have interest.

If you have financial aid needs, don’t be afraid to let coaches know that.

Request final transcripts to be sent to the NCAA.

Once you accept a scholarship offer from a school, get the college team’s suggested workout schedule and do it.

Participating in college athletics can be a life-changing experience. Don’t give up your dream just because you haven’t been noticed yet.