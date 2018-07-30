Recruiting Tip: Your recruiting checklist for senior year

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.
Does the following describe you?
- Senior high school athlete with talent to play in college,
- Good student and good teammate,
- Currently no college options,
- Not being highly recruited.
If the above does describe you, then the chances of a college coach suddenly finding you now without a lot of help is like trying to find Waldo. You’re just a face in the crowd of thousands of high school athletes and for that reason, something must change.
In last week’s article, we outlined the things a junior in high school needs to do and the things they have to do to find the right college scholarship. As a junior, there was no reason to panic, but if you’re a senior in the same situation, a little panic might be in order. In fact, a sense of urgency might actually pay big dividends. Here’s my list of things to do if you’re a senior with no college options. They are all mandatory.
- Since you haven’t found your college, step up your efforts. Follow up with the colleges in which you have interest and explore other options.
- Spend 30 minutes a night, 3 days a week working to find the right college.
- Meet with your coach to review his or her assessment of your abilities.
- Review and update your list of appropriate colleges. Maintain a Favorites List of 20-30 colleges at levels you realistically qualify for. This list should now include schools you haven’t previously considered.
- Ask your current coach to review your list of favorite colleges and ask he or she if they would reach out to a few more.
- Re-take the SAT or ACT if necessary. The higher your score, the more colleges you can consider.
- Connect with the coaches at the colleges you are pursuing via email, Twitter or if necessary, pick up the phone and give them a call.
- Keep in contact with coaches who have contacted you, or coaches at schools in which you have interest.
- If you have financial aid needs, don’t be afraid to let coaches know that.
- Request final transcripts to be sent to the NCAA.
- Once you accept a scholarship offer from a school, get the college team’s suggested workout schedule and do it.
Participating in college athletics can be a life-changing experience. Don’t give up your dream just because you haven’t been noticed yet.