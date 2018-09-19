USA Today Sports

Redondo Union enters top 10 of latest Super 25 volleyball rankings

Photo: Redondo Union High School

Girls Volleyball

Redondo Union (Calif.) enters the latest Super 25 volleyball rankings at No. 6, the highest-ranked of six newcomers.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Assumption (Louisville), last year’s Super 25 national champion, remains the No. 1 team. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) comes in at No. 2, followed by No. 3 Marist (Chicago), No. 4 Champlin Park (Minn.) and Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) round out the top five.

The others new to the rankings are No. 19 McAuley (Cincinnati), No. 20 Lakeville South (Minn.), No. 21 Marian Catholic (Chicago), and No. 23 Plano West (Texas), and No. 25 Cathedral Catholic (San Diego).

