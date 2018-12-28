Referee who made wrestler cut dreadlocks 'done working with' district

USA Today Sports

The referee who forced a high school wrestler to cut off his dreadlocks before competing will no longer be assigned to wrestling meets by the school district.

In a letter posted to the district website, Buena Regional School District superintendent David Cappuccio said referee Alan Maloney “will no longer be permitted to officiate any contests” in which the Buena district competes in.

Cappuccio reaffirmed this in an open emergency board meeting Wednesday.

“He’s done working with our district,” Cappuccio said, according to 6ABC.

On Dec. 19, Buena junior Andrew Johnson was given a choice to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.

Hair cannot go past the earlobe of wrestlers, according to the Courier-PostJohnson’s hair cap was not attached to the headgear, which is another requirement.

Maloney, who did not appear at the weigh-ins, gave Johnson 90 seconds to decide whether to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.

Two years ago, Maloney was accused of called a referee the N-word at a match, according to the Courtier-Post.

Maloney is not employed by the Buena district, so Cappuccio has no power to fire him, according to People.

An investigation over the incident is taking place, during which time the Interscholastic Athletic Association will not assign Maloney to any matches, according to 6ABC.

