HS football coach fired days after criticizing 'decadent' opponent

Reno (Nev.) High School football coach Dan Avansino lost his coaching job Monday night.

The news comes after Avansino made controversial statements about Bishop Manogue High School in a TV interview Friday night.

Washoe County School District Chief Communications Officer Irene Payne said Reno High Principal Kris Hackbusch decided to part ways with the longtime coach. Payne said Avansino will continue to teach at the school.

“Principal Hackbusch thanked Avansino for his 17 years as the head coach but he was looking to go in a new direction,” Payne said.

Payne said she could not comment on whether this decision was based on Avansino’s comments during a halftime interview with Nevada Sports Net.

Avansino said during the halftime interview that the Catholic high school’s facilities were “decadent” and not in keeping with the Catholic faith.

The halftime score was 35-7, Bishop Manogue (Reno, Nev.) Catholic High School. Manogue would go on to win 55-7.

Avansino said that Manogue’s “winning at all costs” approach is not in line with the principles of the Catholic faith.

“From a Catholic standpoint, being a Catholic, it’s been very difficult to watch, especially when you see the crosses on their uniforms and what that represents to a Catholic like myself who has so many failings and faults,” Avansino said.

He added, “I cannot separate my faith from my life.”

Nevada Sports Net posted the entire interview on Twitter:

Avansino wrote to the RGJ that he had no comment as of Monday morning, but that he would comment later.

Avansino’s long-standing frustrations

In April 2017, Avansino sent a letter to Bishop Randolph Calvo as well as the Manogue administration to express his concerns about the high school’s athletic program.

In his letter, Avansino accused wealthy boosters of the Catholic high school of engaging in recruiting activities.

“Right now wealthy donors are heavily funding the athletic programs at Bishop Manogue in disproportionate ways,” Avansino wrote. “These parents are actively and illegally recruiting young men and women to attend Bishop Manogue for athletic purposes, none more so than football.”

One of the boosters Avansino cited was Rick Reviglio, a Manogue alumni and co-owner of Western Nevada Supply.

