Reno girls basketball player hopes to inspire other cancer survivors

She does not remember going through chemotherapy, but her days, weeks and months in a hospital helped shape Kai Ramos into who she is and will become.

Ramos hopes to serve as an inspiration to other cancer survivors.

Ramos, a senior point guard for the Reno (Nev.) High School girls basketball team, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was 15 months old.

She spent much of her young life in the hospital, as the slightest illness could have been devastating.

One time, the family dog pulled the catheter out of her chest, which resulted in an infection and a two-month stay in the hospital.

Ramos, who will turn 18 in April, has two older sisters and a younger brother. She was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2002.