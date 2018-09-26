Report: 5-star basketball recruit transferring to Springfield school

One of the top high school basketball players in the country is reportedly coming to a high school gym in Springfield.

According to Marcus Helton, the editor-in-chief of D.C.-area basketball site DMVelite.com, 2021 guard Aminu Mohammed is now at Greenwood Laboratory School. The writer broke the news Sept. 12 on Twitter.

2021 guard Aminu Mohammed is now at Greenwood Laboratory School in Springfield, Missouri. Earned All-WCAC honors as a freshman at Archbishop Carroll (DC). #DMVhoops — Marcus Helton (@MarcusHelton) September 12, 2018

Mohammed is the younger brother of new Missouri State junior college transfer Kabir Mohammed — who signed to play for the Bears in November.

The new Greenwood guard is coming off a season that earned him All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference honors as a freshman at Archbishop Carroll in Washington DC.

Mohammed is currently ranked as ESPN’s No. 12 player with a five-star rating in its Top 25 rankings for the Class of 2021. He would be the only player ranked in the Top 25 from Missouri.

According to 247Sports.com, Mohammed holds offers from Florida and Towson. The website lists Mohammed as the No. 10 player in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds per game as a freshman.