Report: Darius Bazley among players Christian Dawkins claimed via text that he paid

Former Princeton High School standout Darius Bazley is among players Christian Dawkins said via text – provided by the government – that he paid, according to a report via Twitter from Adam Zagoria.

Collin Sexton played at Alabama and is now with the Cavs, Bowen is in Australia, Darius Bazley is training and Blossomgame is in the G League. Again, this was a text from Dawkins claiming he had made these payments. https://t.co/aKjX7jkj15 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 3, 2018

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim insisted last month that Bazley, a former Orange commit, made a mistake and should own it, according to a report from syracuse.com, adding that Bazley has been advised not to play in the NBA G League “because he’d get killed.”

Earlier, Boeheim predicted that Bazley’s decision to not play at Syracuse “will cost him,” and that he wasn’t sure Bazley will be selected in the 2019 NBA Draft’s first round.

Bazley announced in March that he would play in the G League instead of at Syracuse – the school to which he committed after decommitting from Ohio State. Bazley then said late last month – according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania – that he had reconsidered and decided not to play in the G League, instead using the year to train and prepare for his pro career.

