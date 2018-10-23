Report: Darius Bazley's New Balance endorsement deal exceeds $14M

Darius Bazley, the former Princeton (Cincinnati) High School standout who said in March that he would play in the G League instead of at Syracuse but announced in August that he had reconsidered and decided not to play in the G League — instead using the year to train and prepare for his pro career — signed an endorsement deal with New Balance worth $14 million and a guaranteed $1 million, according to a report from nytimes.com’s Marc Stein.

The 6-foot-9 forward explained in April that he was entering the G League draft because it gave him the best opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim insisted that Bazley, a former Orange commit, made a mistake and should own it, according to syracuse.com, adding that Bazley was advised not to play in the NBA G League “because he’d get killed.”

Earlier, Boeheim predicted that Bazley’s decision to not play at Syracuse “will cost him,” and said he wasn’t sure Bazley will be selected in the 2019 NBA Draft’s first round.