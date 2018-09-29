Report: Four football players at Texas school suspended for hazing

The Central (San Angelo, Texas) football team was set to take on District 3-6A foe Weatherford Friday night without four starters.

According to San Angelo Live, a report from multiple sources say four starters from the football team have reportedly been suspended for three games after an undisclosed hazing incident. No specifics on the alleged incident have been released.

San Angelo ISD Communication Director Derrick Jackson could not confirm or deny the incident.

“We cannot comment on a particular student matter because of student confidentiality,” Jackson said in an email to San Angelo Live Thursday evening. “However, the district follows our student code of conduct which correlates to Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code.”

Per San Angelo Live, Chapter 37 gives individual school districts the right to enforce student discipline, so long as it complies with the statutes listed.

“The board of trustees of an independent school district shall, with the advice of its district-level committee established under Subchapter F, Chapter 11, adopt a student code of conduct for the district. The student code of conduct must be posted and prominently displayed at each school campus or made available for review at the office of the campus principal.”

Central won at Weatherford Friday night, 26-21, to improve to 4-1 on the season.