Report: Garrett Wilson's pledge to Ohio State triggered events that led to Zach Smith's dismissal

The most explosive story of the year in college football took another dramatic turn, and this time it involves one of the nation’s most coveted high school recruits.

Five-star Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a 2018 Preseason ALL-USA selection by USA TODAY, committed to Ohio State in April over Texas and other schools. According to veteran Ohio sportswriter Jeff Snook, losing out on the talented wideout motivated Longhorns head coach Tom Herman to tip off national college football writer Brett McMurphy about the details of ex-Buckeyes wide receiver coach Zach Smith and his ex-wife that set in motion the controversy that has rocked the college football landscape.

Herman responded to the allegations, telling 247 Sports’ Chip Brown, through a school spokesperson, “It is absolutely untrue. Neither I, nor anybody in my family, has ever communicated with Brett McMurphy about the situation at Ohio State. In March of 2017, my wife assisted her friend Courtney Smith during a time of financial need. We have not provided any financial assistance since then.”

Earlier today, Wilson told USA TODAY’s Evan Hilbert that he is “still solid” on his pledge to the Buckeyes.