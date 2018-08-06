Report: LeBron James Jr. will attend Crossroads School

After rampant speculation about where LeBron James Jr. would enroll for the coming season, multiple reports are surfacing that the son of the newest Los Angeles Laker will head to Crossroads School (Santa Monica, Calif.).

5-11 2023 PG LeBron James Jr. expected to enroll @ K-12 Crossroads (Santa Monica) as an incoming 8th-grader. Under CIF rules, he cannot play for varsity #HSBB team. Son of Lakers star recently helped North Coast Blue Chips capture 13U crown at Las Vegas Classic #HSBB #Grassroots pic.twitter.com/O4rvGMFBoW — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) August 6, 2018

Calls to Crossroads have not been returned.

Under CIF rules, LeBron Jr., who is more commonly known as Bronny, will not be able to play varsity basketball.

Bronny, a rising eighth grader, recently helped North Coast Blue Chips win the 13U championship at the Las Vegas Classic.

Last season at Old Trail Middle School (Akron, Ohio), Bronny led his team to an ISL Tournament title.

LeBron James Jr. to attend Crossroads HS (Santa Monica). He will not be eligible to play varsity.

Tuition: $38,000 a year. (LeBron earns this every 4 minutes of game time.)

Notable Alumni: Baron Davis, Kate Hudson, Michael Bay, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jonah Hill — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 6, 2018

After LeBron James signed a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last month, the popular rumor was that Bronny would attend Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), the school of choice for the children of Los Angeles based A-List celebs, including four players last season with NBA pedigree.

Still, Crossroads has its fair share of A-List clientele, including Shareef O’Neal, son of former Laker legend Shaquille O’Neal, who played for the Roadrunners last season and is now a freshman at UCLA.

O’Neal refers to Bronny as his “little brother” and took to Instagram recently to talk about how he relates to what he’s going through as the son of a living legend.

