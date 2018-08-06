Report: LeBron James Jr. will attend Crossroads School

After rampant speculation about where LeBron James Jr. would enroll for the coming season, multiple reports are surfacing that the son of the newest Los Angeles Laker will head to Crossroads School (Santa Monica, Calif.).
Calls to Crossroads have not been returned.
Under CIF rules, LeBron Jr., who is more commonly known as Bronny, will not be able to play varsity basketball.
Bronny, a rising eighth grader, recently helped North Coast Blue Chips win the 13U championship at the Las Vegas Classic.
Last season at Old Trail Middle School (Akron, Ohio), Bronny led his team to an ISL Tournament title.
After LeBron James signed a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last month, the popular rumor was that Bronny would attend Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), the school of choice for the children of Los Angeles based A-List celebs, including four players last season with NBA pedigree.
Still, Crossroads has its fair share of A-List clientele, including Shareef O’Neal, son of former Laker legend Shaquille O’Neal, who played for the Roadrunners last season and is now a freshman at UCLA.
O’Neal refers to Bronny as his “little brother” and took to Instagram recently to talk about how he relates to what he’s going through as the son of a living legend.
Bronny … One kid I can relate to a lot … we both kind of have it the same way , being the son of an NBA legend isn’t easy and to get all of this at a young age is a real challenge to adjust to.. Bronny has it a little bit worse than I do, but the difference between him and I, he can back his up at such a young age .. when I would get hate from people in the crowd at 14/15 years old .. I would choke up and wouldn’t play my game and I’m still getting the hang of it .. it’s all a journey … this kid has it all! I’m looking forward to seeing him kill it for the rest of his career ! Love
