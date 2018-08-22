Report: No. 3 Mater Dei forfeits season-opening win due to use of ineligible transfer

Last fall, the Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) football team finished 15-0, winning its first California Interscholastic Federation Open Division State Championship. In the process, the Monarchs took home the Super 25 National Title.

With a bevy of transfers this fall, Mater Dei appeared to pick up in 2018 where it left off in 2017, thwacking Bishop Amat (La Puente, Calif.) last Friday night, 42-14.

Not so fast, it turns out, for the team that is No. 3 in the latest Super 25 rankings.

RELATED: Five football teams where transfers will have a big impact

As first reported by Steve Fryer of the Orange County Register, the Monarchs have forfeited that season-opening win due to the use of an ineligible player.

Mater Dei has forfeited its game of last week vs. Bishop Amat because MD used an ineligible player in that game. The player is a senior who transferred to Mater Dei. It has been discovered the player already used up his 8 semesters of athletic eligibility @ocvarsity pic.twitter.com/L3yeoeANh4 — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) August 22, 2018

In a tweet 26 minutes after his original report, Fryer wrote that Mater Dei president Pat Murphy said that when the school examined a player’s standing for NCAA eligibility, more accurate transcripts were found. The transcripts showed that the senior transfer had used up his eight semesters of high school eligibility.

The Monarchs are scheduled to visit No. 11 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) Friday night in a matchup that will be broadcast on ESPNU.

USA TODAY High School Sports will update the story as more details emerge.