Report: Oklahoma high school football player sexually assaulted in hazing

A report from Oklahoma NBC affiliate KFOR claims a freshman football player was the victim of a brutal sexual assault as part of a hazing ritual.

According to KFOR, a witness at Putnam City West High School reported an incident where a freshman was grabbed in the football locker room, then held down and sexually assaulted by four other students, one of whom pushed a broomstick up his rear end.

The incident was initially reported through the school’s online bullying system, but “more reports were coming in that the assault occurred,” per a report from the Putnam City Police.

After questioning, all four students who were allegedly involved confessed to their actions in the assault. KFOR reported the suspects were disciplined during the investigation into the assault, but did not specify how that discipline was handed down or what it entailed.

Meanwhile, the victim swore in a written statement that his attackers, “carried him from the freshman locker room to the varsity locker room and assaulted him in the rectum with a broom

stick.”

While this is the first reported incident of hazing in the Putnam City West football program, the alleged attackers claimed the broomstick used was a pseudo heirloom that had been handed down from class to class.

The suspects said in written statements that the broomstick or “the stick” has been passed down from class to class. Police say it’s a form of hazing referred to as “brooming,” and “normally involves students chasing each other around with the broom stick.”

It remains unknown what charges will be filed against the suspects in the case, if any. All that has been confirmed is that one school employee was placed on leave, though their identity was not announced due to privacy issues.