Report: Portland football coach on paid leave as school system investigates new harassment claim

Last year, Portland (Ore.) Public Schools investigated former Roosevelt High football football coach Adam Kennybrew for alleged sexual harassment of his female colleagues.

Kennybrew kept his other job as a testing coordinator at the school, as Willamette Week reported.

Now Kennybrew is being investigated again for new allegations, per Willamette Week. The district tells Willamette Week he has been on paid administrative leave since April 26.

Portland Public Schools spokesman Harry Esteve told Willamette Week that the investigation was unrelated to Kennybrew’s previous discipline. Per Willamette Week, Kennybrew was back on the football sidelines on the football coaching staff at Portland’s Central Catholic High School.

But an email sent to Willamette Week on Wednesday, the day after it had contacted the school, Central Catholic principal John Garrow, Principal and president Colin McGinty announced that they’d placed Kennybrew on administrative leave as well, pending the outcome of PPS’s investigation.

Kennybrew is not listed on the coaching staff on the school’s website.

“As with all potential employees, this person went through our required background check and review, including checking with Human Resources at PPS prior to beginning their role at Central Catholic High School,” they emailed, per Willamette Week.