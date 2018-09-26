Rian, Tyler Davis cement pioneering legacy at Wekiva (Fla.) with Under Armour All-American nods

Burgeoning Central Florida power Wekiva (Apopka, Fla.) is the new kid on the block, having opened just a little over a decade ago. But after helping lead the Mustangs to their first-ever playoff appearance two years ago, then advancing all the way to the 8A state semifinals last fall, linebacker Rian Davis and defensive tackle Tyler Davis will have left behind a lasting legacy for the next generation to try and one-up.

“It means a lot, its something to live up to as a standard,” says Rian.

At cross-town juggernaut Apopka, for instance, the next great defensive star is forever playing in the shadow of Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, one of the game’s all-time great interior rushers. At Wekiva, they’ll be looking up to the Davis legend.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Their legacies were given another decoration Wednesday morning at the school, where the two defensive stalwarts were presented with jerseys officially confirming them as Under Armour All-Americans.

“It’s a huge honor. I’m very, very grateful for this opportunity,” Rian said. “I was so happy and full of joy.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Rian quickly turned heads upon his return to Orlando in the spring, after two standout seasons at Clear Lake (Houston) where he earned All-District honors in 2017. He is ranked as the Sunshine State’s ninth-best Class of 2019 prospect according to 247 Sports, and committed to Georgia this past summer.

He’ll take his official visit to Georgia after the season, and says he may take officials to Alabama and Auburn too, though he remains steadfastly committed to the Bulldogs.

Tyler, meanwhile, is ranked by 247 as the nation’s 10th-best defensive tackle, and the 21st best prospect overall in Florida. He says he’ll decide in October between his final four schools of Florida State, Clemson, Ohio State and Miami; he’s already visited FSU and plans to visit Clemson this weekend.

What are those schools getting? Some violent hands, for one. Tyler loves to pull a swim move, or a double-swipe, coming out of his stance. But his bull-rush, he says, “is very lethal.”