Rising Above the Reservation: Hard lessons spark signs of hope

It should have been one of the highlights of her life, a fitting conclusion to a stellar high school career.

Instead, she almost missed it.

Santana White Dress, then a senior at Pine Ridge High School, had been named a finalist for South Dakota Miss Basketball, a rare honor for a player from the reservation. But the milestone arrived at a difficult time in her life.

The death of her grandmother a year earlier and the absence of her mother had exacerbated White Dress’ ongoing battle with depression and compounded the pressures of her daily life.