The R.J. Hampton Blog: I'm staying in the 2020 class...

Little Elm (Texas) point guard R.J. Hampton is one of the top players in the country, regardless of class, with a who’s who of college suitors to match his five-star status like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and many others. Hampton, who is ranked No. 4 overall USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, was a member of the U16 and U17 National Teams that captured gold medals. He obliterated the competition to the tune of 31 points per game last high school season and also led the UA Circuit in scoring (27 points per game). He’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s R.J. Hampton and I wanted to give you guys a quick blog so I could make a quick announcement: After lots of conversations with my family over the past few months, I’ve decided to stay in the class of 2020.

I know a lot of people have been waiting to hear my decision on whether I was staying put or going to 2019, and it’s been a long process, but I’ve made my decision.

Ultimately, what led me to my decision was just wanting to stay with my friends and not rushing my process. I’ve had two great years of high school and I want to finish out strong over the next two years.

I definitely wanted to go ahead and get this information out to help the schools that are recruiting me because they’ve been waiting to get my decision on everything.

This has been a popular question for me from reporters every time I talk with them too, so I wanted to clear everything up before the season starts up.

I definitely felt like I have the ability to play in college next year, but I want to be ready for the NBA when I go to college. I know that developing my skill-set and my body over the next couple of years will help with that.

The best thing about my decision to stay is that now I can go back-to-back on state titles! That’s the goal!

OK everybody I just wanted to do a quick blog to keep you guys informed on everything. I know there was a lot of speculation with what I was gonna do so hopefully this will clear it all up.

Thanks for listening and I’ll talk to you guys soon.

