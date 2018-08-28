Arrest made in shooting after Jacksonville football game

A 16-year-old Jacksonville resident has been arrested in connection with the Friday night shooting outside a high school football game that left one dead and two others injured.

According to Jacksonville news network WJXT, Robert Howard was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shootings outside Raines High School. The incident unfolded just after Lee had edged out a 16-15 victory against the crosstown rival.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told a press conference that Howard had become involved in a fight with two of his three victims: 19-year-old Joerod Adams and an unnamed 17-year-old male Raines student. Howard was reportedly kicked out of the game following the second quarter skirmish in the stands and was waiting for the pair after the game on the sidewalk.

The third victim was a 16-year-old female student from Lee who appears to have been accidentally hit by gunfire.

“Where does a 16-year-old think it’s OK to murder someone in cold blood at a football game?” Williams asked during the press conference announcing the teen’s arrest, per WJXT.

State attorney Melissa Nelson, who asked for additional eyewitness help in the case, said Howard was previously arrested in April for carrying a concealed weapon. Part of what authorities are still struggling to disaggregate is whether the fight in the stands was the true motivation for the shooting; the shooter and his two male victims were also reportedly members of different gangs, complicating the issue.