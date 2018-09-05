Rochester native returns upstate from California to shake up local football scene

You can call him a prodigal son. You can call him an impact transfer. Just don’t call him Eight.

Seven McGee, an upstate New York native who spent the first year of his high school career in California, arrived back in the Rochester area this summer, eventually landing at East High School due to a confluence of events and the influence of Roland Williams, who originally brought McGee to California before helping him return home, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

“It was a humbling moment and I really had to go through obstacles,” McGee told the Democrat & Chronicle. “It was hard leaving my mom here and going out there with my uncle, but he helped me get out there and it was a good experience.”

Getting from there to the field on opening weekend was a saga. McGee’s eligibility was challenged before he was eventually certified as an East player.

McGee is an Oregon commit, and he showed why that is warranted in East’s season opener, scoring three times on just three touches, racking up 144 yards en route to a 47-13 victory against Penfield.

This is what McGee could do with the ball in his hands on the ground:

2 touches, 132 yards and 2 TDs for @McgeeSeven. This is why he has offers from all over the country. 25-13 @GoEastEagles up. 9:16 2Q. #GoDucks @DandC pic.twitter.com/JYvfraYrnR — S. Johnson (@StevieJ_ROC) September 1, 2018

And this is McGee through the air (technically):

If there was any question how the skills of the running back who excelled for Grace Brethren as a freshman would transfer back home, now we know.

As for McGee himself, he just happened to don a number seven jersey (of course) and tote the football again.

“He was chomping at the bit. A lot of people tried to take playing football away from him,” East co-head coach Steve Flagler told the Democrat & Chronicle. “He didn’t do anything; he just moved back home. We knew it would be a little different to see him play in a game than what he does in practice, but he was impressive today.”