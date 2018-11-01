Rome (Ga.) RB Jamious Griffin voted Week 12 Super 25 Top Star

Rome (Ga.) senior running back Jamious Griffin was voted as the Super 25 Top Star for Week 12, after his spectacular performance in last Friday’s 66-7 win over Villa Rica (Ga.).

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star, Week 12

Griffin, an N.C. State commit, ran for 174 yards and a whopping five touchdowns as the Wolves, ranked No. 14 in this week’s Super 25 football poll, improved to 10-0. That gives Griffin 2,024 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns on the season, both tops for the state of Georgia according to MaxPreps.

Griffin garnered nearly 42 percent of the vote, with more than 9,000 votes. He beat out Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) athlete Gavin Sawchuk, who tallied 191 yards and two TDs on 13 carries in a win over Highlands Ranch (Colo.), by more than 2,000 votes.

More than 21,500 votes were cast in all.