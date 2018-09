Rome (Ga.) wide receiver Xavier Roberts-Donaldson has been voted the Super 25 Top Star for Week 6.

Roberts-Donaldson caught 11 passes for 248 yards and four TDs in 65-51 win against Carrollton.

In a top-heavy result, Roberts-Donaldson earned 15,637 votes to beat out Colerain (Cincinnati) QB Deante Smith-Moore, who earned 11,509 votes.