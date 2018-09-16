Romeo (Mich.) star Brock Horne shows out for fallen friend; could a coveted Michigan State offer be coming?

Brock Horne had a lot to play for Friday night in Romeo’s 21-14 victory against Utica Eisenhower.

Both teams were honoring Gavin Miller, Horne’s teammate who died in a car accident on May 19 in Washington Twp.

Miller’s No. 57 and his favorite color, yellow, were on T-shirts seen along Romeo’s field and even Eisenhower’s fans participated.

“I couldn’t help but think of him the entire time,” Horne said. “I was playing for him. I ran hard for him and I think that’s what it came down to. It was an emotional game that we played for our brother, Gavin.”

Horne scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner, as the Bulldogs improved to 3-1 (1-1 MAC Red Division).

He rushed for 77 yards and two TDs, caught two passes for 22 yards and totaled 10 tackles and a sack for 14 yards while playing middle linebacker.

And, he was being watched.

Before the game, Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Tressel visited Horne at school. MSU secondary coach and special teams coordinator Paul Haynes attended the game.

Horne gave the MSU coaches something to think about, seemingly flying all over the field and showing speed on his 55-yard TD run.

“To be honest, I’m not ever looking to take it to the house; I’m just trying to punish people,” Horne said. “I saw the hole open, put my shoulder down and things got wide open. I knew I had one man to beat, made a move and I was home free after that.”

