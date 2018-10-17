Round 2 of voting for final two roster spots in 2019 Under Armour All-America Game underway

The final two roster spots for the Under Armour All-America Game will be decided by the #DreamFearlessly fan vote presented American Family Insurance and Intersport. Round 1 closed this afternoon, and Round 2 begins tomorrow. You can vote here.

CONTEST: VIEW THE FULL BRACKET

The #DreamFearlessly voting website features the full bracket and video highlights of each player. Voting is limited to one vote per browser session per matchup.

The 2019 Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled to take place on Jan. 3, 2019 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The final 16 players are listed below, in no order:

Anthonie Cooper, DE, Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)

Noah Potter, DE, Mentor (Ohio)

Joel Decoursey, TE, Zionsville (Ind.)

Michael Jansey, LB, Batavia (Ill.)

Connor Soelle, S, Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Billy Pospisil, WR, Pomona (Arvada, Colo.)

Julius Davis, RB, Menomonee Falls (Wisc.)

Ryan Jacoby, OL, Mentor (Ohio)

Marcus Hicks, DE, Northwest (Wichita, Kan.)

Grant Treiber, OL, Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Chase Roberts, WR, American Fork (Utah)

Eli Pancol, WR, Pendleton Heights (Ind.)

Fabian McCray, WR, Phillips Academy (Chicago)

Keeanu Beaton, DT, Craig (Janesville, Wisc.)

Danielson Ike, OL, Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.)

Beau Robbins, DE, Carmel (Ind.)