Row the boat again? Four-star WR Cameron Coleman commits to Western Michigan

Just like that, Western Michigan was a factor again?

Now in its second season without former head coach P.J. Fleck (who is busy rowing the boat at Minnesota), Western Michigan is off to a 7-3 start. It has a shot at a berth in the MAC championship game. And, for the first time in two years, it has a bona fide four-star recruit.

That’s not to say that Western Michigan’s recruiting performance in 2017 and 2018 was poor; the Broncos finished with the second-highest ranked class in the MAC in 2018 and third-highest in 2017, when the Broncos had to deal with decommitments following Fleck’s mid-winter departure. Those classes just didn’t have the raw talent of a Cameron Coleman.

Coleman, a four-star wide receiver from St. Louis’ Cardinal Ritter College Prep, formally affirmed his commitment to the Broncos Monday, after allegedly committing to the team in the days before Halloween.

He will surely be considered the most talented receiver on a Western Michigan roster since Corey Davis, and might have the speed and athleticism to match the current Tennessee Titan.

While just 5-foot-10, Coleman has a 30 inch vertical and high end speed. That combination earned him scholarship offers from the likes of Florida, Nebraska, Syracuse, Tennessee and a host of others.

Despite those Power 5 programs, the one that convinced Coleman it was the best fit was Western Michigan. And that decision came after he took unofficial visits to Florida State, Syracuse, Georgia, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Row the boat, indeed.