Rugby connects Memphis area football players on opposite sides of tense rivalry

Well after both teams had huddled on either side of the field following Germantown’s 49-28 win over Houston on Friday night, Red Devils right guard Henry Castillo and Mustangs linebacker Ryan Bullock met each other at the 50-yard line.

“Gosh!” Bullock said while hugging Castillo. “Congrats man, that was a great game.”

After a game the players referred to as a “backyard-style” rivalry, the two players owed it to each other.

After all, just three months prior the two players were playing on the same rugby team and taking home a state championship. That team, which consists of players from Germantown, Houston, Cordova and Collierville, had 13 players represented in the game between the Red Devils and Mustangs.

Due to a lack of players in the area, the rival schools have joined forces to dominate rugby in the state, nicknaming the team the Germantown Community Rugby Program because it would be too difficult to pick one school for all the players to represent.

It made for an interesting dynamic when the two sides lined up against each other on the football field.

“Right at the start, I wasn’t sure if (Castillo) was going to be out there,” Bullock said. “Then I got out there and was like, ‘Hey, who is that right guard there? Oh, it’s Henry. How’s it going man?’ Then it was officially on for the rest of the game.”

Read the rest of the story in the Memphis Commercial Appeal