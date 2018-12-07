S.C. community reeling after prep football player killed in car crash

A South Carolina community is mourning the death of a high school football player who was killed in a car crash.

Joshua Daniel Burgess, a 17-year-old senior at Wade Hampton High School (Greenville, S.C.), was pronounced dead on scene of the Wednesday crash in front of a Target shopping plaza, reported Greenville County Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr., to The State and other outlets.

Additionally, three others have been hospitalized with serious injuries after the three-vehicle collision involving a stolen car, the Greer (S.C.) Police Department told The State and other outlets.

Burgess played wide receiver and cornerback for Wade Hampton.

According to a Facebook post from the Taylors Youth Association, Burgess was also a youth football coach.

“Josh was a great guy and will never be forgotten. He was a great coach and mentor to our players,” read a Facebook post on the association’s page. According to the post, there will be a candlelight vigil in Burgess’ memory Thursday night at the high school.

According to police, Burgess was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla when the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

As The State describes, Burgess had two passengers in the car, which was stopped at a red light when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Honda Accord. Police reported that the Accord was stolen earlier that day.

Police told The State and other that witnesses claimed the Accord was speeding when it crashed into the Corolla.

The impact caused Burgess’ car to roll on its side after being hit from behind, and the Accord went into the median, “where it struck a 1998 Honda that was attempting to make a left turn,” according to what police said.

Both of Burgess’ passengers were taken to an area hospital, along with the driver of the stolen Accord, according to what police told outlets. Both Burgess’ sister and cousin were in the car with him as they were returning from church, according to WYFF.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the Burgess family, Joshua’s sister Lily needs “extensive orthopaedic surgery.” In one day, the campaign has raised over $18,000.

Per The State, there has been no update on the conditions of Burgess’ cousin or the driver of the Accord.

No charges have been filed, but the collision remains under investigation.