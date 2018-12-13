S.C. HS football coach resigns to literally bail hay

It’s one thing to talk whimsically about leaving one’s day-to-day job to live off the land. It’s another thing to actually follow through on that promise.

That’s apparently what is on deck for longtime South Carolina high school football coach Bobby Carroll. The man who spent 36 years on high school sidelines across the state — 22 as a defensive coordinator at Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.) High School, six as the first head coach at South Pointe (S.C.) High School, and then eight at his alma mater, York County (S.C.) High School — has finally decided to hang up his whistle because he’s hit the proverbial wall.

“I’m extremely thankful for Northwestern High School, my days there, my days at South Pointe, and the last eight years at York have been incredible,” Carroll told the Rock Hill Herald. “Great people, great community, really supportive of football. I just think York needs a shot in the arm and some new leadership. We’re leaving the program better than we found it.”

While Carroll said he’s resigning from coach and not retiring permanently, he also provided unique insight into what his coming months are likely to be like when asked by the Herald:

Carroll made clear that he’s resigning his position, not completely retiring from coaching. He said he’ll spend the next few months fishing or baling hay at his father-in law’s farm. Then he’ll figure out the next step.

Did you catch that? Bailing hay at his father-in law’s farm. That’s a first. It’s also perhaps some of the toughest retirement work we’ve heard of for a 56-year-old, even one in excellent shape from staying active coaching young men.

Then again, he’s joining his father-in law to bail hay. That means he’ll be the younger man by at least 18 years, likely more. A 76-year-old bailing hay? That man is even tougher than Carroll. Maybe the hay bailing will stick for Carroll, too.