S.C. middle school football coach charged after pushing official

A football coach in South Carolina was charged for pushing a 70-year-old referee after a call during a middle school football game Monday.

Conway (S.C.) Police cited Joseph Mcarther Brantley, 50, with assault three-degree, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

On Monday, an officer went to Conway High School for a possible assault, according to a police report obtained by the Sun News.

Whittemore Park Middle School (Conway, S.C.) and Aynor Middle School (Ferry, S.C.) were playing at the high school field, according to what Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier told the Sun News.

After the officer spoke to 70-year-old George D. James, the investigation then showed that Brantley pushed and hit George in the face with an open hand.

According to what Bourcier told media outlets, Brantley – a volunteer coach – and an unidentified Whittemore Park player pushed a referee after a call on the field.

“HCS hold our employees and coaches to the highest of moral standards, and we expect them to conduct themselves as role models for our students. We encourage a positive atmosphere set by coaches, officials, fans and other athletes while encouraging principles of good sportsmanship and enjoyment of competition,” Bourcier said in a statement obtained by the Sun News.

President of football officials for the South Carolina High School League Tommy Brush said he was not aware of the specific incident.

“Unfortunately, given the importance that sports has been given in our society and hearing the remarks coming from the stands I am surprised that there aren’t more incidents. I am sure you have read that we have a need for more Officials and it’s getting harder and this doesn’t help,” South Carolina High School League president of football officials Tommy Brush wrote to the Sun News in an email.

“On behalf of the Association anyone who strikes an official should be punished to the full extent of the law.”