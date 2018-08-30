S.C. teen with autism scores with incredible TD catch

A South Carolina teen with autism scored on a remarkable touchdown reception that won’t soon be forgotten.

As reported by South Carolina CBS affiliate WRDW, Saluda (S.C.) High wide receiver Fulton Winn entered his team’s game against Ridge Spring-Monetta once the result was all but a formality. With the scoreline the only thing still in question, Saluda coach Stewart Young turned to Winn and sent him into the game.

Once he was in the huddle, the focus immediately shifted to getting Winn the ball. The scene from the moment when he learned it was coming his way may be as memorable as any other that unfolded that night.

“I kind of had faith in him. When the coaches told me to go tell Fully that we’re going to throw the fade ball to him,” Saluda quarterback Madison Williams told WRDW. “I went to the huddle. Told him I was throwing the fade ball to him and he had a big kool-aid smile on his face.”

That kool-aid smile gave way to a larger celebration when Winn pulled in Williams’ pass over tight defense from the Monetta defensive back draped on him. The grab marked the final touchdown in Saluda’s 55-12 victory, and the entire Saluda roster celebrated with Winn as if he’d just captured the Super Bowl; wild celebrations in the end zone gave way to a Gatorade bath and, finally, a trip off the field on his teammates’ shoulders.

“When that ball was thrown, I just, I had a make a play. I just gave it all I got,” Winn said.

All he got was enough, both for the most memorable touchdown of his career, and likely Saluda’s entire season.