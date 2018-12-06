Sacramento HS basketball coach arrested on sexual assault charges

A Sacramento basketball coach was arrested on suspicion of having sex with an underage student, authorities say.

Foothill High School coach Stephen Calton, 32, of Citrus Heights, Calif., was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail recently on charges pertaining to oral copulation with a minor, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and reported by KCRA and multiple outlets.

Calton’s Thursday arrest came after the Sheriff’s Department told outlets that deputies were made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving a Foothill High School student and an adult staff member. Per authorities, the incident reportedly happened about two years ago.

According to Sacramento CBS affiliate KOVR, allegations of sexual misconduct involving the former student first surfaced back in June when the accuser, now an adult, broke her silence and came forward.

“A former student of the high school contacted us and indicated there was an incident that occurred approximately two years prior. Our detectives began investigating an uncovered what we have today,” Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said, per KOVR.

The sheriff’s department confirmed that the accuser was still a student at Foothill at the time of her alleged relationship with the coach.

“What we’re looking for now is any other potential victims that might be out there,” Hampton said.

Per what the Twin Rivers Unified School District told KOVR in a statement, Calton was immediately placed on administrative leave when the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department informed them of the allegations.

A former Foothill High basketball standout, Calton went on to play at Sacramento State. According to KOVR, he is not eligible for bail because the current charges are a violation of his probation stemming from a 2016 criminal conviction.

Per KOVR, Calton was promoted to head varsity coach in 2016.