Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) kicker Parker Lewis to carry grandfather's dream to USC

Scottsdale Saguaro junior Parker Lewis, ranked as the No. 7 kicker in the nation by Kohl’s, has given USC a football commitment.

This is still early in the recruiting process, especially for a guy who really didn’t get any sophomore film, but Lewis’ heart has stayed in Los Angeles ever since the Trojans offered him on June 23 after attending their kicking camp.

It’s special to Lewis because his grandfather, Ben Butler, never got to live his college dream of playing football at USC. In 1948, in his last high school game, the offensive guard suffered a shoulder injury that ended his football career.

“He was committed to USC, but the last game of his senior year, he tore his shoulder,” Lewis said. “Back then, if you tear your shoulder, you’re done. He was never able to fulfill that dream. It was a big personal connection.”

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is the third 2020 Arizona high school football player — all from Scottsdale — to give a commitment to a major college.

Scottsdale Chaparral quarterback Jack Miller and running back Darvon Hubbard have both committed to Ohio State from the 2020 class.

