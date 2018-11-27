Sam Bradford was the defensive player of the week in Dallas-Fort Worth (no, really!)

You can probably guess the gimmick before we deliver it, but just in case, here we go:

Did you hear that Sam Bradford was the player of the week in Dallas-Fort Worth? No, the Cowboys didn’t pick up another backup quarterback. Instead this is a Sam Bradford who is a senior defensive back for Parish Episcopal in Dallas.

In a true bravura performance, Bradford — all 5-foot-11, 185 pounds of him — grabbed two interceptions, added 13 tackles and also had a key pass breakup in Episcopal’s 27-14 victory against Fort Worth Nolan in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I playoffs. He earned the Dallas Morning News’ defensive player of the week honors for his role in Parish Episcopal’s win.

There are obvious differences between the two Sam Bradfords — one is a 6-foot-1, 31-year-old backup quarterback while the other is a thoroughly average-sized 18-year-old — but there are some surprising similarities … including their general visual appearance. For reference, here’s the younger Sam Bradford:

The defensive player of the week is… Parish Episcopal's Sam Bradford! 👏👏👏 Bradford had 13 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 pass breakup in a win vs. Fort Worth Nolan! 😲 ✍: @alexaphilippou 🏈💻: https://t.co/fhoyi5mICX#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/DFkcIUGgAW — SportsDayHS (@SportsDayHS) November 25, 2018

And here’s the NFL Sam Bradford:

QB Sam Bradford has been released by the Arizona Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/Zi9pq8rQgo — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 3, 2018

It looks a little bit like the teenage Sam Bradford could be playing a Hollywood teenage Sam Bradford, doesn’t it? And while the elder Sam Bradford played football just outside Oklahoma City, a number of his most memorable collegiate football moments came in Big D in Red River Rivalry games against Texas at the Cotton Bowl.

Of course, there is always a chance that the elder Sam Bradford stepped in and played for the younger Bradford and Parish Episcopal. It would have taken something special to shrink four inches, but it’s not like Sam Bradford is up to much after his release from the Cardinals earlier this month. Maybe he just needed a workout to keep ready in case the 49ers, Jaguars or some other QB hungry team comes calling?