Ex-San Antonio volleyball coach resigns sexual misconduct allegations

A former teacher and girls volleyball accused by several alumnae at a San Antonio, Texas, catholic school of sexual misconduct has resigned from another catholic school at which he was most recently employed.

As the San Antonio Express-News reports, Ruben Calderon was employed by San Antonio’s Providence Catholic School as a teacher and coach from the late 80s to mid-90s, according to Providence Catholic School Principal Alicia Garcia. He then went to Holy Cross of San Antonio, where he was listed as a physical education instructor on the school’s website (His name has since been removed). Per Express-News archives, he was the girls volleyball coach as late as 2016.

Holy Cross Principal Rene Escobedo told the Express-News the school placed Calderon on administrative leave on Oct. 13 after officials there learned about the accusations at Providence. Calderon then resigned, effective Tuesday.

Providence officials informed alumnae of the allegations this week via email.

“I was saddened, and I guess you could say there was anger,” Garcia said in the email, per the Express-News. “We turned it over to the experts who are investigating this for the sole purpose of justice. A wrong was caused at the time. We want to make it right, and we want to make sure that something like this never ever happens again to any one of our children.”

Garcia said school officials quickly took steps to notifying the authorities.

“The School took immediate steps to address these allegations,” Garcia’s statement reads. “We hired an outside investigator and reported to local law enforcement and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Our investigation is ongoing.”