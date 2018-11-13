San Francisco 49ers welcome high school team ravaged by Camp Fire

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed a high school football team that has faced devastating consequences from the northern California wildfire to its Monday Night Football game.

According to a GoFundMe link, almost every one of the 1,000 students at Paradise High School (city) has lost their homes and everything they own to Camp Fire.

Paradise High did not play in its playoff game scheduled for the weekend, according to the Record Searchlight.

But they got a brief respite to see the 49ers play.

On Monday, 35 players, 16 cheerleaders and eight coaches attended the game against the New York Giants, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

The 49ers provided a bus to drive them about 200 miles to Levi Stadium, according to ESPN.

The team met 49ers general manager John Lynch, who asked them for a favor:

“Can you guys help us out by coming out and stand with our guys during the anthem?

He received an enthusiastic response and smiles from the players — maybe even the one he had jokingly reprimanded for wearing a Raiders hat.

Lynch emphasized with the team over the tragedy that had befallen the town.

But his good spirits seemed contagious as the Paradise High group listened to him talk.

“Hopefully being here tonight can make it a little better,” Lynch said.