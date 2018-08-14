San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello explains what it means to be a quarterback

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello doesn’t mince words: If you want to be a great quarterback, you’re No. 1 job is to make your teammates better.

Scangarello met with young signal callers recently at the QB Collective in California.

The QB Collective, which holds events across the country, is a camp that provides young quarterbacks access to some of the best offensive minds the nation has to offer.

Scangarello stresses the importance of confidence and talent, of course, but he notes that the great quarterbacks are the ones who lead with their actions.