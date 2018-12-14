New Jersey HS hazing: Four accused of stripping, threatening victim with broomstick

Four wrestlers at Schalick High School (Pittsgrove Township, N.J.) have been received charges following a hazing incident.

On Saturday, the four students allegedly took the victim into the shower area of the locker room, stripped the clothes off the victim and threatened to sexually assault the victim with a broomstick, according to NJ.com.

The outlet listed nine charges against the wrestlers: aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, conspiracy to commit criminal restraint, hazing, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to possess a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy to unlawfully possess a weapon.

Salem County Prosecutor John T. Lenahan declined to divulge further information, releasing a statement to ABC6 that said he cannot comment further as he protects the rights of the people involved and the investigation.

“I cannot make any other comments nor can I answer any questions at this time. We must remember, as in all cases where charges are filed, these juveniles are considered innocent unless and until adjudicated delinquent in a court of law,” the statement said.

This incident comes in the midst of hazing incidents across the country in which a broomstick was used to sexually assault a victim.

In Maryland, four junior varsity sophomores were charged with rape for an Oct. 31 incident. Four Oklahoma students were arrested for a similar occurrence that took place on Sept. 28.